Getty Image

Mariah Carey kicked off 2017 with a trainwreck performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. It quickly devolved into a war of gossip and finger pointing that would coincidentally define the year that would follow. One year later, it seems that Carey is out for a redo and will return to the broadcast to perform to close out the year.

Carey will join Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and Sugarland at the event in Times Square, with a special appearance by Britney Spears via satellite from Las Vegas. The R&B star and Dick Clark Productions announced her return with a joint statement according to Deadline:

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018,” a joint statement released to The Associated Press said. “See you in Times Square!”

Carey also teased her return to the NYE broadcast on Twitter, calling it “take two.”