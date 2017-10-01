A Marilyn Manson Concert Is Canceled After A Stage Prop Collapses On The Singer Mid-Performance

#Marilyn Manson
09.30.17 36 mins ago 2 Comments

Just hours after he broke his ankle and crawled his way back onto the stage in Pittsburgh, Marilyn Manson fell off a prop which then tumbled upon the singer in New York City. Unlike Pittsburgh, where Manson just growled through the pain as he finished his set, the scene in the Hammerstein Ballroom was far more dire. Stagehands reportedly rushed out to lift the prop of two pistols off Manson, who stopped singing and wasn’t moving. Minutes later, witnesses say the 48-year-old metal legend was stretchered off and the show was subsequently canceled.

Here are some alternative angles of the accident. You can see him climb up on the metal before slipping or possibly realizing the weight was mismanaged, then the structure lands on him.

