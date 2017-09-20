Marilyn Manson Brutally Combines Romance And Murder On ‘Kill4Me’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Although his new album was inspired by Rihanna, Marilyn Manson hasn’t lost any of his signature aggression in the lead-up to the upcoming Heaven Upside Down. His video for “We Know Where You F*cking Live” features a squadron of gun-toting nuns, and on the new song “Kill4Me,” the second single off the album, Manson talks about a relationship that’s basically dependent on his partner’s willingness to commit murder.

He sings in the opening line of the industrial rock-leaning track, “Let’s grab a gold switch blade / And make us a blood pact, babe / To love and to f*ck and to only see ourselves / And remember this.” The chorus is when he presents his homicidal ultimatum:

“Would you kill, kill, kill for me? / I love you enough to ask you again / Would you kill, kill, kill for me? / You won’t be kissing me unless you kill for me / Kill, kill, kill for me.”

In other Manson news, he had a broad-reaching conversation on The Howard Stern Show yesterday, and the most intriguing part of their chat came when he let Stern read his text conversation with Justin Bieber, in which they talk about the “fake feud” about Bieber’s concert shirts and go back and forth about whether not Bieber is an a**hole

Heaven Upside Down is set to be released on October 6th. Listen to “Kill4Me” above.