Marilyn Manson was minding his business, rocking a show in New York when he decided to climb a prop on stage and things took a turn for the worst. The huge prop tipped over and landed on Marilyn, causing an immediate halt to the show, sending him to the hospital and now postponing his tour for a few weeks.

The undisclosed injury that was serious enough that he was removed from the venue on a stretch, and now Consequence of Sound reports Manson has cancelled the next two weeks of shows on his tour — nine shows in total — in cities like Boston, Chicago, Toronto, and Kansas City. “Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow,” a representative told CoS, adding that Manson hopes to return to the stage at Freakers’ Ball in Grand Prairie, Texas on October 15th.

The 48-year-old Manson is also nursing a broken ankle he suffered just hours before the New York accident at a separate show in Pittsburgh. There is no word on makeup dates for the postponed shows, and with his return on the 15th not 100% cemented just yet it could be some time before the rescheduled dates are announced. Check out the postponed shows below.

10/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/07 – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Freaker’s Ball

10/14 – The Woodlands, TX @ Houston Open Air