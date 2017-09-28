Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Maroon 5 and SZA link up for the fantastical video for ‘What Lovers Do,’ and green screen shenanigans ensue. Starting off with a younger version of Adam Levine chasing a junior SZA around a sunny fairyland complete with singing animals and flora, the trippy visual turns into an elaborate dream sequence, with now grownup Levine following SZA through a series of goofy scenarios. From a track meet, to a jet ski race, to an underwater fantasy, Adam pursues SZA all the way to Las Vegas, where he transforms into a giant and fights the military for her heart.

Maroon 5 and the TDE crew have had a strong history of collaboration, with the Kendrick Lamar joint single, “Don’t Wanna Know” from late last year. The band’s frontman, Adam Levine, has cropped up on other rap-related releases lately, including a feature on Big Boi’s funky, dance-rap “Mic Jack.”

Meanwhile, SZA has been on an unstoppable run of her own lately, with her debut album CTRL sitting pretty on the charts and racking up strong praise from critics and fans alike, while her tour promoting the album is doing the same.

“What Lovers Do” is the third single from Maroon 5’s as-yet-unnamed, sixth, studio album, after “Don’t Wanna Know” and the Future-assisted “Cold.” The album — featuring a “more-traditional,” R&B-influenced sound — is due sometime in November.