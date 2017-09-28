Adam Levine Chases SZA Through An Elaborate, Animated Fantasy In Maroon 5’s ‘What Lovers Do’

09.28.17 1 hour ago

Maroon 5 and SZA link up for the fantastical video for ‘What Lovers Do,’ and green screen shenanigans ensue. Starting off with a younger version of Adam Levine chasing a junior SZA around a sunny fairyland complete with singing animals and flora, the trippy visual turns into an elaborate dream sequence, with now grownup Levine following SZA through a series of goofy scenarios. From a track meet, to a jet ski race, to an underwater fantasy, Adam pursues SZA all the way to Las Vegas, where he transforms into a giant and fights the military for her heart.

Maroon 5 and the TDE crew have had a strong history of collaboration, with the Kendrick Lamar joint single, “Don’t Wanna Know” from late last year. The band’s frontman, Adam Levine, has cropped up on other rap-related releases lately, including a feature on Big Boi’s funky, dance-rap “Mic Jack.”

Meanwhile, SZA has been on an unstoppable run of her own lately, with her debut album CTRL sitting pretty on the charts and racking up strong praise from critics and fans alike, while her tour promoting the album is doing the same.

“What Lovers Do” is the third single from Maroon 5’s as-yet-unnamed, sixth, studio album, after “Don’t Wanna Know” and the Future-assisted “Cold.” The album — featuring a “more-traditional,” R&B-influenced sound — is due sometime in November.

Around The Web

TAGSmaroon 5SZA

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP