Getty Image

Real Estate revealed recently that guitarist Matt Mondanile was fired from the band in 2016 after “allegations of unacceptable treatment of women were brought to our attention.” This led to several women accusing Mondanile of sexual assault, and now, Mondanile has responded to these allegations.

In a statement released through his lawyers, Mondanile calls himself an “insensitive creep” and apologizes for his “inappropriate behavior,” saying he “took advantage of my position as a musician”:

“I’ve been an insensitive creep and again I apologize to everyone and anyone who was affected by this. I respect and commend the women who have come forward. Their breaking silence has compelled me to seek a more intense course of self-reflection, and personal development. I make no excuses for my behavior, I only want everyone to be ok. Words cannot convey how truly sorry I am.”

Elsewhere in the statement, Mondanile’s lawyers write that while “Matthew accepts responsibility for his less than exemplary behavior” and “has been far from sensitive in his pursuit of women,” they note that “Matt’s attorneys insist that it should be known that for each of the instances described in the media and online, there are two sides to these stories.”

Mondanile’s lawyers also write that upon the guitarist’s departure from Real Estate, he signed a “leaving agreement,” which forbade either party from publicly saying negative things about each other. “In violating the terms of the agreement,” Mondanile’s lawyers write, “Real Estate band members were not ‘protecting the victims,’ they were instead protecting themselves by sidestepping the controversy to protect the band’s commercial viability.”