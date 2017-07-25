Instagram

Kendall and Kylie Jenner kicked off a firestorm on social media last month when they unveiled a new line of t-shirts on their website that depicted a number of famous rap and rock artists like Tupac, the Notorious B.I.G. and the Doors with the sister’s faces airbrushed over the top. The shirts were quickly pulled down following the fierce public reaction, as well as the threat of lawsuit from some of the artists that had been defaced.

Kylie & Kendall are stupid if they think anyone is going to buy a t-shirt for $125 AND ruined the band cover with their initials boi byeee pic.twitter.com/gGUaz8lEvP — Amanda Rendon (@mandastephanie1) June 28, 2017

Adding to the chorus of people who considered the t-shirts an epically bad idea is Metallica front man James Hatfield who was recently asked about the entire debacle in an interview with ET Canada. “I guess what they were thinking is, ‘We can do whatever we want,'” Hetfield said. “To me it’s disrespectful.” Hetfield can be forgiven for taking umbrage with the Jenner sisters. One of the shirts that depicted the cover of Metallica’s debut Kill ‘Em All with Jenner’s face superimposed over it along with a caption that made mention of John Mayer’s hit single “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

“We’ve spent 36 years working, doing our best, to keep a really close connection with people [and] make every note count,” Hetfield added. “And someone just throws something up over something that we feel, not that it’s sacred or anything, but show some respect.”

