Migos Are Headling An Ohio Music Festival With Young Thug And 21 Savage

02.08.17

After years working towards topping the charts, Migos now has a No. 1 album with Culture, a No. 1 song and they’re cashing in on all the success. The latest fruit of all their labor is the distinction of headliner at the 15th edition of the #Fest festival in Ohio this spring.

Young Thug, 21 Savage and Lil Yachty had been previously announced as main acts with one last headliner kept a secret until Wednesday when it was revealed that Takeoff, Quavo and Offset would do the honors.

“The cultural impact the group has made with recently released music aligns perfectly with the cult-like following #Fest has grown into within the collegiate space.” said Dominic Petrozzi, founder of #Fest in a press release.

The festival hits The Venue Of Athens, just miles away from the Ohio University campus on April 21st and 22nd. Along with Migos and the aforementioned Thug, 21 and Yachty the festival will also feature electro and dance DJ​ Jauz and Friday night headliner Waka Flocka amongst many more.

For Migos, it’s just the latest token of their new status as rap’s elite. Just a month ago they couldn’t get onto late-night television, now the trio is a group of bonafide stars and headlining acts at a huge, two-stage festival.

Check out the entire #Fest lineup below and purchase tickets to the festival here.

