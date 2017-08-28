Miley Cyrus Kept Her VMAs Performance Of ‘Younger Now’ Squeaky Clean And Wholesome

There were rumors of some drama behind Miley Cyrus’ performance at this year’s VMAs. Although the whole thing with Robin Thicke might warrant some caution for this time around, her rendition of new single “Younger Now” was very much without controversy: It mirrored the sanitary and classic Americana imagery of the song’s just-released video, and it was a good time that the children could stay in the room for. There were throwback country-inspired outfits, small kids on motorcycles, and no Miley grinding on anybody with her tongue sticking out.

Cyrus did tease a tamer appearance this time around: Earlier today, she tweeted a photo of her infamous 2013 VMA performance that had a pensive and semi-transparent image of Billie Ray Cyrus disappointingly hovering in the air next to them, and captioned it, “Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise.”

Lead Younger Now single “Malibu” earned a nod tonight in the Best Pop category, against stiff competition from Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Fifth Harmony, and Katy Perry. If you’re not already watching the VMAs for some reason, head over here to learn how to check it out, and follow @UproxxMusic on Twitter to keep up with our live tweeting of the action.

