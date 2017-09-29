Miley Cyrus’ Returns To Her Country Roots On Her New Album ‘Younger Now’

09.28.17

Miley Cyrus’ rollout for her new album Younger Now was full of ups and downs. The music has been stellar, as was her tame-by-comparison VMA performance this year, but she stumbled into some controversy along the way. There was an uproar when she proclaimed that she was done listening to hip-hop due to “Come sit on my d*ck, suck on my c*ck” lyrics, and eventually clarified the comments after the outrage hit a fever pitch. Still, after all of that Miley’s new album has finally arrived.

The 24-year-old revealed to Zane Lowe recently that she wrote the album while entirely sober, after she quit smoking weed to clear her mind and because of an insane, reoccurring dream she was having. The album is a return to her Nashville roots and the genre that made her father famous and put the family name on the map: Country. Clocking in at 11 songs, the legendary Dolly Parton makes the lone guest appearance, further adding to the country flavor of Miley’s sixth album. Leaving her pop sound behind is a risk for Miley, but one she’s seemingly committed to fully with the new album, and how it’s received from her die-hard fans remains to be seen.

Stream Miley Cyrus’ new album Younger Now below via Apple Music and purchase the album on iTunes here.

