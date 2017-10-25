Loneliness has been a signature theme of Morrissey’s oeuvre for decades now, going all the way back to his earliest days with his iconic group The Smiths. The singer returned to that well once again recently on the latest single from his upcoming album Low In High School , a splashy new song titled “I Wish You Lonely.”
The new offering is surprisingly vital, filled out by a host of buzzy, warbling ’80s sounding synth lines. In the song itself, Moz makes the case for selfishness and self-preservation. “Think of yourself only / Of everything you demand / You want and you need / And to hell / To hell with everybody else, everybody else.”
Those hoping to catch Morrissey live in North America this year are in luck. A little while back, the singer announced a whole new slew of dates set to kick off in Portland on Halloween. Check out the full itinerary below, and cross your fingers that he doesn’t cancel at the last minute.
10/31 — Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/01 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
11/05 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphithéâtre
11/10&11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
11/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall
11/20 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/25 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
11/28 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/02 — New York, NY @ Theatre at Madison Square Garden
12/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/07 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
