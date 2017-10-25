Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Loneliness has been a signature theme of Morrissey’s oeuvre for decades now, going all the way back to his earliest days with his iconic group The Smiths. The singer returned to that well once again recently on the latest single from his upcoming album Low In High School , a splashy new song titled “I Wish You Lonely.”

The new offering is surprisingly vital, filled out by a host of buzzy, warbling ’80s sounding synth lines. In the song itself, Moz makes the case for selfishness and self-preservation. “Think of yourself only / Of everything you demand / You want and you need / And to hell / To hell with everybody else, everybody else.”

Those hoping to catch Morrissey live in North America this year are in luck. A little while back, the singer announced a whole new slew of dates set to kick off in Portland on Halloween. Check out the full itinerary below, and cross your fingers that he doesn’t cancel at the last minute.

10/31 — Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/01 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

11/05 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphithéâtre

11/10&11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

11/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

11/20 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/25 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

11/28 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/02 — New York, NY @ Theatre at Madison Square Garden

12/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/07 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre