Morrissey Wishes You Lonely On The Splashy New Single From His Upcoming Album ‘Low In High School’

#Morrissey
Deputy Music Editor
10.25.17

Loneliness has been a signature theme of Morrissey’s oeuvre for decades now, going all the way back to his earliest days with his iconic group The Smiths. The singer returned to that well once again recently on the latest single from his upcoming album Low In High School , a splashy new song titled “I Wish You Lonely.”

The new offering is surprisingly vital, filled out by a host of buzzy, warbling ’80s sounding synth lines. In the song itself, Moz makes the case for selfishness and self-preservation. “Think of yourself only / Of everything you demand / You want and you need / And to hell / To hell with everybody else, everybody else.”

Those hoping to catch Morrissey live in North America this year are in luck. A little while back, the singer announced a whole new slew of dates set to kick off in Portland on Halloween. Check out the full itinerary below, and cross your fingers that he doesn’t cancel at the last minute.

10/31 — Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/01 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/04 — San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
11/05 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphithéâtre
11/10&11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
11/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall
11/20 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/25 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
11/28 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/02 — New York, NY @ Theatre at Madison Square Garden
12/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/07 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Around The Web

TOPICS#Morrissey
TAGSI Wish You LonelyLow In High Schoolmorrissey

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP