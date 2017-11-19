With each passing day of the #MeToo movement, victims of sexual abuse are outing those who have taken advantage of them. Finding strength in solidarity and through the bravery of many who chose to come forward, little by little, the stigma of being shamed or afraid to speak up for one’s own well-being is being erased, and those who use power to intimidate and take advantage of people are thankfully on their heels. Stars across Hollywood and people abused across the country are coming forward with a purpose, and with a society that’s slightly more informed, engaged and sympathetic to the issue at hand.

Former The Smiths frontman and English rainy day crooner Morrissey seems to consider most of the allegations to be without merit, however.

In an interview with German news outlet Spiegel Online, Morrissey lays out his thoughts on those accusing Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein of abuse, and the #MeToo movement which is sweeping Hollywood and beyond. In the interview, he seems to victim-blame those who have been assaulted.

“To some extent, yes, but then it became a play. All at once everyone is guilty. Anyone who has ever said to someone else, “I like you,” is suddenly being charged with sexual harassment. You have to put these things in the right relations. If I can not tell anyone that I like him, how should he ever know? Of course, there are extreme cases, rape is disgusting, every physical attack is repulsive. But we have to see it in relative terms. Otherwise, every person on this planet is guilty. We can not permanently decide from above what we are allowed to do and what we can not do. Because then we are all trapped. Some people are very awkward when it comes to romance anyway. They do not know what to do and then their behavior is aggressive.”

As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26 and boy 14 was wondering where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know what could happen. I do not know about you, but I’ve never been in situations like this in my youth. Never. I always knew what could happen. When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me Spacey has been unnecessarily attacked.

People know exactly what happens. And they play along. Afterward, they feel embarrassed, or they do not like it. And then they turn it around and say: I was attacked, I was surprised, I was dragged into the room. But if everything had gone well and had it given them a great career, they would not talk about it. I hate rape. I hate attacks. I hate sexual situations that are forced on someone. But in many cases, one looks at the circumstances and thinks that the person referred to as a victim is merely disappointed. Throughout the history of music and rock ‘n’ roll there have been musicians who have slept with their groupies. If you go through history, almost everyone is guilty of sleeping with minors.”