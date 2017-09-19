Morrissey Attacks The Media Establishment In His Sneering New Single ‘Spent The Day In Bed’

09.19.17

Morrissey is not a fan of the news establishment it turns out, and on his new single “Spent The Day In Bed,” he wants you all to know it. The new song has an upbeat sort of vibe, with a chipper electric piano melody to propel it forward but the content of Moz’ words is pretty scathing. “Stop watching the news,” he warns. “Because the news contrives to frighten you / To make you feel small and alone / To make you feel you’re mind isn’t your own.”

“Spent The Day In Bed” is the first offering from the Smiths frontman’s upcoming album Low in High School that is set to drop just a few months from now on November 17. In addition to the new record, Morrissey has also revealed that he’s planning to tour North America at some point later this year, with stops in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and more. A full itinerary is expected to be revealed shortly.

You can listen to Morrissey’s new single “Spent The Day In Bed” above, and check out the tracklist for Low in High School below.

1. My Love I’d Do Anything For You
2. I Wish You Lonely
3. Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage
4. Home Is A Question Mark
5. Spent The Day In Bed
6. I Bury The Living
7. In Your Lap
8. The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel
9. All The Young People Must Fall In Love
10. When You Open Your Legs
11. Who Will Protect Us From The Police?
12. Israel

