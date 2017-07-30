Tell Teenage You To Get Excited Because MTV’s ‘TRL’ Is Coming Back

#Britney Spears
07.30.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

If you haven’t heard or visited Tumblr ever, nostalgia is all the rave these days, so it’s no surprise that part of MTV’s plan to revitalize their brand includes a ton of reaching back to their heydays. In an interview with The New York Times, MTV’s president Chris McCarthy quietly announced one of MTV’s flagship shows Total Request Live would be relaunching this October as part of the network’s planned revamp.

In the interview, McCarthy explains that he views a Times Square studio a “centerpiece” of a reinvention and comeback of the MTV brand. The changes are part of “strategic pivot” by MTV’s parent company Viacom, as they look to focus on six core cable networks. McCarthy said other changes were in store as well, like making the award categories at the MTV Movie Awards gender neutral and renaming the Moonman award the Moon Person because, according to McCarthy “Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

TRL is, of course, one of the most renown shows in the network’s history, previously hosted by the likes of Carson Daly, Sway, Lala, Dave Holmes and many more. The original TRL allowed viewers to vote on a top 10 daily, hosted the biggest stars of the day from all genres of music, and grew to be an essential stop for any artist looking to be seen and heard.

The new TRL is set to be a daily, hour-long show that could grow to be two or three hours at some point. There will be five hosts, including social media star DC Young Fly, a rapper and comedian, along with Erik Zachary, a Chicago radio host.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears
TAGSBritney SpearsMTV TRLTOTAL REQUEST LIVETRL

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 4 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 5 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 6 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP