MTV’s 2017 VMA Nominations Are Here, And There’s Plenty To Discuss

The full list of nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Award nominations has arrived. Unsurprisingly, given the immense critical acclaim that’s been awarded to his most recent release DAMN, Kendrick Lamar picked up more nominations of any artist with eight total. K Dot is up for Artist of the Year, and Best Hip-Hop Artist, as well as a whole bevy of prizes for “Humble” including Video Of The Year. Tying for second most noms after the Compton MC are Katy Perry and The Weeknd.

Check out a full run down of all the nominations below.

