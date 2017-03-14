Philip Cosores

Welcome to music industry week! Instead of heading down to SXSW this year, we decided to highlight a bunch of music industry professionals who work in various parts of the business to keep it running all throughout the year. A single week down in Austin might seem glamorous for a time, but the truth is the music is an industry just like any other, and if it’s your goal to work in music, that goal is totally attainable without a “networking” trip that costs hundreds of dollars.

You don’t need to travel down to Texas and brush shoulders at overcrowded showcases full of cheap beer, questionable immigration policies and ubiquitous corporate branding. If the point of going to SXSW is to get familiar with the music industry, skip all that and read our interview series instead to find out where you may fit in. There’s so many areas to work in aside from playing music, or even writing about music, and the purpose of this series is to spotlight lesser-known but essential roles that keep the music world spinning. Yesterday, we spoke with a music publisher, today we talked to an artist manager.

Alexis Rivera is the founder of an unconventional LA-based management company called Echo Parks Records. But clearly, they’re doing something right because their roster includes indie giants like Chromatics, Johnny Jewel, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Poolside, Todd Edwards and more. While managers have notoriously gotten a bad rap as out to scam and prey on artists, Rivera is seeking to rethink and redefine the role that good management can have in artists’ careers. Read the unlikely story of his path to artist management below.