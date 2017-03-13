I Want Your Job: Music Publisher, Mara Schwartz Kuge

03.13.17 2 hours ago

Philip Cosores

Welcome to music industry week! Instead of heading down to SXSW this year, we decided to highlight a bunch of music industry professionals who work in various parts of the business to keep it running all throughout the year. A single week down in Austin might seem glamorous for a time, but the truth is the music is an industry just like any other, and if it’s your goal to work in music, that goal is totally attainable without a “networking” trip that costs hundreds of dollars.

You don’t need to travel down to Texas and brush shoulders at overcrowded showcases full of cheap beer, questionable immigration policies and ubiquitous corporate branding. If the point of going to SXSW is to get familiar with the music industry, skip all that and read our interview series instead to find out where you may fit in. There’s so many areas to work in aside from playing music, or even writing about music, and the purpose of this series is to spotlight lesser-known but essential roles that keep the music world spinning.

Mara Schwartz Kuge works in music publishing as the president and founder of her own company, Superior Music Publishing. She founded the company back in 2014 after several years working at music publishers learning the ins and outs of the music licensing and sync world. She kicks off our look into the lesser known jobs that make the music industry tick and gives the best advice in the whole series — always be nice.

