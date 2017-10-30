Kendrick Dressed Up As Jesus, And All The Other Great Halloween Weekend Costumes

#Halloween Costumes #Demi Lovato #Diplo #Nicki Minaj #Kendrick Lamar #Halloween
Hip-Hop Editor
10.30.17 2 Comments

Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ.

A post shared by Only Hip Hop Facts (@onlyhiphopfacts) on

Halloween isn’t officially until tomorrow, but that didn’t stop many celebrity revelers from engaging in the festivities over the weekend, with costumes ranging from pop music pioneers to religious icons. Some costumes were elaborate and some were simple, but there were quite a few stunners and some real creativity going on this past weekend, like Kendrick Lamar, whose music has grappled with faith and religion, going super old school with his costume and donning a robe and a wig to become Jesus Christ.

Meanwhile, some stars, like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, skipped the costume photos and reposted flicks of their fans dressed as themselves. Check out some other Halloween favorites below. These are just from the weekend — plenty more are sure to crop up tomorrow night.

