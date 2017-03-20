Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

Nicki Minaj Dethrones Aretha Franklin To Take The Record For Most Hot 100 Hits By A Female Artist

#Nicki Minaj
03.20.17 13 mins ago

Getty Image

Aretha Franklin has lost her place at the top of the charts. According to Billboard, this week Nicki Minaj managed to supplanted The “Queen of Soul” and take the all-time record for most Hot 100 hits by a female artist. She didn’t best Aretha by a single song either. No, Nicki leapfrogged the “Respect” singer with three different tracks, bringing her all-time total to a jaw-dropping 76-entries on the Hot 100. “Regret in Your Tears,” “Changed It,” with Lil Wayne, and “No Frauds,” her Remy Ma clap-back with Drake and Lil Wayne were the ones that put her over the top.

It’s an incredible feat, especially once you consider that Aretha personally held the record for almost 40 years going all the way back to June 18, 1977 when she took the crown from Connie Francis with her song “Break It To Me Gently.” At the time, that was her 54th Hot 100 entry. Though she recently announced her retirement from touring, Franklin also revealed her plans to record and release one more album. It’s not inconceivable that she can find a way to pad her stats.

While this is no doubt a stunning achievement for Minaj, she’s got some major competition hot on her heels. Currently in third-place all-time is Taylor Swift who has managed to log 70 Hot 100 entries herself. If the reports are to be believed and she has another album coming out sometime soon, you can expect that number to swell exponentially.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSARETHA FRANKLINNicki Minaj
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP