Tonje Thilesen

Odesza’s big-hearted electronic anthems have catapulted them to the forefront of the steadily changing EDM landscape in 2017, and their third studio album A Moment Apart, out last Friday on the storied UK electronic label Counter Records, only continues that ascent. Like their previous wok, the sixteen-track release is packed with huge, blissed out glossy songs that are peppered with guest vocalists of all sorts, but it’s the underlying current of quiet euphoria, alongside glitchy, sinuous melodies that sets this Seattle duo apart from a flooded field.

Back in 2012 when they emerged, electronic music was stuck in a brutish rut of staccato darkness and brooding, the stark barrenness and cutting sheen of the status quo had become almost punishing. In contrast, Odesza’s music offered a softness and a bold, luscious lightness that kicked off a completely fresh sound, and they’ve honed that brightness to a shimmering high point on their latest record, which hits more like the quiet, pulsing moment after the party is over, than the high of the party itself.

Odesza’s members, Harrison Mills (Catacombkid) and Clayton Knight (BeachesBeaches), both attended Western Washington University, but only connected on a musical level late in their senior year, when they began making music together and released their debut album, 2012’s Summer’s Gone shortly after.