Oneohtrix Point Never and Shabazz Palaces’ Ishmael Butler Form 319 To Share ‘The Rapture’

09.27.17 1 hour ago

The latest release in this year’s Adult Swim‘s ongoing singles program is a new collaboration from Oneohtrix Point Never and Shabazz Palaces’ Ishmael Butler called “The Rapture.” You can hear the song above.

The song foreground’s Butler’s calm and cool flow, which is delivered over an ambient piano line. Slowly an off-kilter beat takes shape and synths arrive to support. It’s a bit frosty, a bit jazzy, a bit dark. Both Butler and Lopatin sound comfortable and in their element here, which makes this surprising collaboration make a lot more sense.

The duo are calling themselves 319, which seems to be a reference to a space near where Butler and Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin) recorded the song last February. A photo of Butler posted to Lopatin’s Instagram outside their “lab” shows the number spray painted on a piece of plywood.

Lopatin just released the John Carpenter-inspired soundtrack to the film Good Time last month.

Butler has also been keeping busy this year, acting as producer for the sophomore album from Canadian afropop sensation Pierre Kwenders, MAKANDA at The End of Space, the Beginning of Time, which came out earlier this month. Prior to that, Shabazz Palaces released not one but two new albums: Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star and Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines.

Butler is no stranger to Adult Swim‘s singles program, as in 2015 Shabazz Palaces released “The Mystery of Lonnie The Døn” via the label and were a part of the supergroup collab WOKE, which featured George Clinton, Flying Lotus and Thundercat, who released “The Lavishments of Light Looking” that same year.

Previous releases in Adult Swim‘s 2017 Singles Program include songs from Abra, Wolves In The Throne Room, Super Unison, Downtown Boys and Tanya Tagaq.

