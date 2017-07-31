Nikki Jahanforouz/Goldenvoice

With Goldenvoice behind it, when Panorama Festival was announced for its inaugural installment in early 2016, it instantly became known as the “New York Coachella.” Even in its first year, the noticeable attention to detail from the festival’s organizers gave it a much different feel than Governors Ball, which takes place in the same exact location in Randalls Island Park only a few weeks earlier. This year, a sophomore slump was avoided as Panorama delivered a diverse lineup featuring some of the biggest names in music like Frank Ocean and Tyler The Creator, as well as some prominent indie up-and-comers like Pinegrove and Mitski.

There is a lot to do at Panorama, from sponsored tents to different games strewn throughout the park, but it all still feels very manageable. Other than some overlapping sound interference from the bass-thumping indoor Parlor stage to the main Panorama stage (located only a few hundred yards away from one another), festival-goers are not really faced with any struggles that can be chalked up to poor organization. With two of the three days featuring substantial cloud coverage that kept the temperature in the low 80s, many of the Sephora and AmEx sponsored air-conditioned booths were a very nice feature, but (luckily) not imperative.

Oh, and also the music part of the festival was pretty damn good as well…