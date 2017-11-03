Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Aside from being perhaps the greatest living songwriter and leader of one of history’s most revered musical acts, Paul McCartney has also long been concerned about animals and the planet. He’s been a vegetarian since 1975, and along with his daughters Mary and Stella McCartney, he started the Meat Free Monday campaign in 2009, which encourages people to go meatless for at least one day per week to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Now, ahead of next week’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP 23), McCartney stars in a new short film called One Day A Week, which also features Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and his daughters. McCartney’s thesis statement is simple: Cutting back on meat consumption, even just a little, can be a huge help:

“There’s a simple but significant way to help protect the planet and all its inhabitants, and it starts with just one day a week. One day without eating animal products can have a huge impact in helping maintain that delicate balance that sustains us all.”

If nothing else, One Day A Week is a great opportunity to sort of listen to McCartney narrate a nature documentary, since he spends the first half or so of the five-minute film talking about nature over footage of birds, elephants, and wild landscapes. The film also features music from McCartney’s 1997 classical music album Standing Stone and an unreleased song called “Botswana.”

Watch One Day A Week above.