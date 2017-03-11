Pearl Jam Magnanimously Solve Their Hall Of Fame Drummer Controversy

Note From Pearl Jam pic.twitter.com/Fl3JbRFKfa — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 11, 2017

Seminal 90’s rockers Pearl Jam are set for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month alongside the likes of Journey, Joan Baez and more. Pearl Jam has gone through a lot of drummers in their 25-plus-year existence, and after the ex-drummer David Abbruzzese made a public fuss about his not getting acknowledged for induction despite having played “275+ live gigs and recorded two of the most successful records in the Pearl Jam discography,” the band have announced via a handwritten note on Twitter that all five of their past drummers will be present for the ceremony alongside the current members of the band. Whether those drummers not formally nominated will actually be inducted is still to be seen.

Pearl Jam band also expressed their well-wishes to those who were snubbed for induction this year: H.R., singer of Rock Hall-nominated hardcore punk band Bad Brains, who underwent brain surgery earlier this year, and Perry Farrell, frontman of Alice In Chains. Check out the handwritten note above, and a transcript of the text below.

NOTE FROM PEARL JAM With the date of the Hall of Fame event coming up it is just now sinking in what it means to us. While awards and accolades are understandably subjective and a countless number of our peers have yet to be honored, we do feel fortunate to be recognized and provided the opportunity to reunite with everyone who has been part of the group. Specifically the drummers who all left their distinctive mark on our band in the pre-Matt Cameron years. Dave Krusen, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Abbruzzese and Jack Irons are each individually great players who gave their all to the early recordings and live gigs. Looking forward to seeing them and all the other musicians on the bill. Have to say wish H.R. and Perry Farrell were gonna be there too. If nothing else it makes us feel lucky and appreciative of the nod. The beat goes on. -P.J.

The 2017 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place April 7th at the Barclays Center in New York.