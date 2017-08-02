Queens Of The Stone Age are currently out on the road, playing a few select festival dates while gearing up for the release of their next, Mark Ronson-produced album Villains that’s set to drop later this month. On Friday — before suffering an undisclosed injury that forced them to cancel their scheduled performance at Outside Lands — the desert-dwelling rockers stormed the stage at Fuji Rock in Japan and gave the crowd something special.

While performing the song “Feel Good Hit Of The Summer” from their second album Rated R, the band decided to throw in a bit of the Gorillaz classic “Clint Eastwood” into the middle. It’s actually remarkable how well the laconic, 2001 hit fits into the arrangement of the Queen’s track. Needless to say, front man Josh Homme absolutely nails the droll delivery to a T.

This isn’t the first time that Queens Of The Stone Age have thrown a cover into the middle of “Feel Good Hit Of The Summer.” Going back as far as a decade ago, they were known to play a bit of Amy Winehouse’s immortal “Rehab” during the middle section of the song.

You can watch Queen Of The Stone Age’s take on Gorillaz “Clint Eastwood” in the video above.