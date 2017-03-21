Trump Plays The Victim

Radiohead’s U.S. Tour Opener Sure Seems Like A Political Statement

03.21.17

Radiohead have announced their openers for their US tour behind A Moon Shaped Pool and one of their tour-mates sure seems to be making a political statement. In the wake of the Donald Trump administration’s repeated attempts to ban Muslims from entering the country, and the rise in both anti-immigrant and anti-Jewish sentiments in the country, Thom Yorke and Co. have given over their American opening slots to Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis.

The Israel-based band covers the songs of the Al-Kuwati Brothers, Iraqi composers from the early 20th century. As if to underline the fact that they’re using the diverse band to make a statement, Dudu Tassa will rejoin the act for a show in Tel Aviv at the end of their tour. Check out the full list of tour dates below:

03/30 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena #
04/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena #
04/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center #
04/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #
04/08 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #
04/09 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center #
04/11 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/17 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #
04/18 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #
04/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
06/06 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ~
06/07 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ~
06/09 — Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ~
06/11 — Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/14 — Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena *
06/16 — Milan, IT @ Parco Di Monza (I-Days 2017) *
06/18 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/20 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ~
06/23 — Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival
06/28 — Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 — Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/04 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ~!
07/05 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ~!
07/07 — Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/19 — Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon #

# = w/ Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis
~ = w/ Junun
* = w/ James Blake
! = w/ Oliver Coates

