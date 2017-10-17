Record Store Day’s Black Friday Lineup Includes Paul McCartney, Fleet Foxes, J Dilla, And More

10.17.17 1 min ago

With the holiday shopping season coming right up, it’s time to start thinking about what sort of gifts the music fan in your life would love to unwrap (even if, or especially if, that music fan is yourself). That’s where Record Store Day’s Black Friday event comes in: A bunch of exclusive releases were just announced, and included are some gems, all of which you’ll only be able to find at your local record store on November 24th.

On the classic rock side of things, Paul McCartney is releasing a couple different 7-inch vinyl versions of a new recording of “Wonderful Christmastime” with The Roots. The b-sides, depending on which edition you get, are a Norah Jones performance of “Peace” or a The Decemberists cover of “Jesus Christ.” Meanwhile, Neil Young’s Harvest moon is being pressed on vinyl in North America for the first time in celebration of its 25th anniversary. There’s also a huge Grateful Dead box set, The Grateful Dead Records Collection, which includes the band’s releases on Arista Records: Wake of the Flood, Blues For Allah, From the Mars Hotel, Steal Your Face, and Jerry Garcia’s Side Trips, Vol One.

Fleet Foxes is also releasing their previously announced The Electric Lady Session EP, and At the Drive-In is putting out their new EP, Diamanté, on vinyl.

