Rhye Announce Their Second Album ‘Blood’ With The Chill Funk Of ‘Count To Five’

12.08.17 9 mins ago

Loma Vista

Rhye teased a new album this summer with two lovely new tracks, “Please” and “Summer Days,” although at that point, there was no actual word of a follow-up to 2013’s Woman. Now, though, it’s official: Rhye has officially announced their sophomore album, Blood, which is set to be released on February 2nd, 2018 via Loma Vista. The duo also released a new single today, the subtly funky “Count To Five.”

The duo says that the process of making this album was entirely different than it was with Woman, because unlike Woman, Blood didn’t begin its life as a bedroom project:

“We’ve spent the last few years on the road translating the Woman album from a bedroom project in to a full live experience. With Blood it’s been the opposite process; the music and sounds were really born out of the live environment and are built for performance. It takes a lot of courage to be honest in front of an audience night after night. I use the same courage on every song on this record.”

TAGSBLOODCount To FiveRHYE
