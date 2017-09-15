Adult Swim

In the Rick And Morty episode “Rest And Ricklaxation,” which aired on August 27th, there’s a scene where a newly detoxified Morty turns on the radio in Rick’s ship and stumbles across a song that they’re both pretty into. The track continues to play in the background of the scene, and we later hear it again over the episode’s end credits. It’s pretty catchy, and “Terryfold,” as it’s titled, is an actual song: Series co-creator Justin Roiland, who voices the titular characters, collaborated with Seattle duo Chaos Chaos on the track, and now the absurd song making a very real impact on the charts.

On the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart dated September 23rd, “Terryfold” debuts at No. 33 after garnering 1.1 million US streams and selling a thousand downloads for the week ending on September 7, according to Nielsen Music. It also debuted at the top spot on the Comedy Digital Song Sales chart the week before, which was the first chart appearance for both Roiland and Chaos Chaos, whose song “Do You Feel It?” is featured at the end of the second season Rick And Morty episode “Auto Erotic Assimilation.”

Roiling previously joked on Twitter about “[getting] this song to the top of the charts,” but the song actually got support from radio stations (the show even made a “Terryfold” radio edit), and Australian EDM duo Knife Party said they’d play the song during their live sets.

Let's get this song to the top of the charts. https://t.co/ZdPASMZfV6 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) August 29, 2017

Honestly, it’s actually a pretty schwifty song: The vaguely psychedelic and Mac DeMarco-like guitar is carried by an active and propulsive bass line, and the stream-of-consciousness lyrics get pretty weird and hilarious: “Suck my holdy flappy folds / Lick my flappy foldy holds / My Terry flaps, in your mouth / Suck my flaps you piece of s**t.”

Listen to “Terryfold” above, and marvel at how strange our world is.