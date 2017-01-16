Drake and Rihanna: A Relationship Retrospective

Rihanna’s Newest Executive Is Only Two Years Old And She’s Already Making Tough Decisions

#Rihanna
01.16.17 1 hour ago

New fragrance alert! Rihanna has a fresh and flowery new scent to shower your significant other with come Valentine’s Day next month. That’s if you’re into that kind of cliched sh*t. The aptly titled, “Kiss by Rihanna,” is the third fragrance from the pop queen’s “Rih Rih” collection and 10th fragrance overall.

Rihanna debuted the new scent on her Instagram on Monday and also revealed just how the perfume’s blue bottle was chosen. As it turns out, Rihanna took the advice of her hew newest executive — her two-year-old cousin Majesty. Rih posted a video of the cutie patootie ultimately choosing the perfume bottle that reminds me of Patron.

