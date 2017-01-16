With Valentines Day right around the corner I got something special for my ladies!! The 3rd part of the "RiRi" trilogy #KISS is finally here…. available at @macys and online at Macys.com #KISSbyRihanna A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:33am PST

New fragrance alert! Rihanna has a fresh and flowery new scent to shower your significant other with come Valentine’s Day next month. That’s if you’re into that kind of cliched sh*t. The aptly titled, “Kiss by Rihanna,” is the third fragrance from the pop queen’s “Rih Rih” collection and 10th fragrance overall.

Rihanna debuted the new scent on her Instagram on Monday and also revealed just how the perfume’s blue bottle was chosen. As it turns out, Rihanna took the advice of her hew newest executive — her two-year-old cousin Majesty. Rih posted a video of the cutie patootie ultimately choosing the perfume bottle that reminds me of Patron.