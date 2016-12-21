Getty Image

Count Rostam among the few standing against Ryan Gosling and Smma Stone’s new jazzy musical La La Land. While critics like our own Mike Ryan adored the film — and it landed in our run-down of the best movies of the year — Rostam took issue with the portrayal of black characters in the film and the film’s seeming lack of gay characters.

La La Land didn't have a single gay person in it #notmylosangeles — Rostam Batmanglij (@matsoR) December 21, 2016

furthermore the people of color written into the script were not really important to the story, john legend gave a great performance but … — Rostam Batmanglij (@matsoR) December 21, 2016

…his character was what? a sellout? who made uncool pop music? — Rostam Batmanglij (@matsoR) December 21, 2016