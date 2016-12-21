Rostam Has Some Serious, Pointed Criticisms Of ‘La La Land’

Count Rostam among the few standing against Ryan Gosling and Smma Stone’s new jazzy musical La La Land. While critics like our own Mike Ryan adored the film — and it landed in our run-down of the best movies of the year — Rostam took issue with the portrayal of black characters in the film and the film’s seeming lack of gay characters.

