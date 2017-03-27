Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

RZA teamed up with electronic production duo Parisi to create “No Refuge” — a single that finds the Wu-Tang Clan member taking on the refugee crisis and the rise of American xenophobia in equal measure. Over a sparse, chiming arrangement, the rapper lays out the promise of America by inhabiting the viewpoint of a refugee who can no longer get in to the country.

“I’m an innocent immigrant trying to immigrate to a land built by the immigrants,” he raps. “Where the face of a former slave became the face of the president.”

However, RZA is not willing to focus on the accomplishments of America. He co-opts the slogan of Donald Trump to warn against the current president’s divisive rhetoric.

“Let’s make America great again, but not a place filled with bigotry racism and hate again,” he says.

Parisi announced on their Facebook that all proceeds from the record will go toward the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the arm of the U.N. that deals with refugees and resettlement. Check out the video — which portrays a group of refugees stumbling across a field in a beleaguered bit of choreography — up top.

