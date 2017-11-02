Sam Smith Makes It Look Easy As His Fifth Harmony Dreams Come True On The Latest ‘Carpool Karaoke’

11.02.17

Sam Smith was the latest to join James Corden for his “commute” into work and follows Adele as the latest James Bond theme-maker to sit in the passenger seat. He sings his hits for the most part, but Corden ends up surprising the Oscar winning singer by making his dreams come true with an appearance by Fifth Harmony. They could’ve easily just talked about Smith’s weird funeral/wedding day plans and sang the song themselves on the radio, but getting the actual group to hijack the vehicle and team up with Smith is a fun surprise.

While it is still hard not to think about Tom Petty when you hear “Stay With Me,” Smith has no trouble tackling that and other songs with ease throughout the segment. And it is almost like the mirror has two faces, as Smith goes from singing mode and instantly changes into a giddy fan just having a lively conversation with James Corden. It’s no surprise they’re friends or at least prospective dieting pals, though Corden clearly doesn’t think he’s got the dedication to get to Smith’s level when it comes to weight loss.

Still, it’s a very revealing “Carpool Karaoke.” Smith comes off as a pretty entertaining guy, Corden once again seems likeable, and pollution wins again thanks to the fake “carpool” concept. Eight more of these and the monster from Ferngully is going to swallow CBS Studios whole.

(Via The Late Late Show)

