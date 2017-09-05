British Electronic Producer Scuba Suggested A Eugenics ‘Test,’ Then Claimed It Was To Promote A New Album

British-born and Berlin based electronic producer Scuba (aka Paul Rose) took to Twitter on Saturday to share his thoughts on how to solve all of the world’s problems — a written test fitted with “a localized self destructing device” that would eliminate anyone with a who scored lower than 50%.

The overwhelming reactions against Scuba’s proposal were immediately negative — with many pointing out what he’s proposing is essentially eugenics.

This morning, in a move that was part damage control and part “this was my plan all along!” Scuba took to Twitter and Facebook to explain that the dark picture he painted was “a horrific dystopian scenario” that will be the center of his newest record.

