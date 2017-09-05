via Facebook

British-born and Berlin based electronic producer Scuba (aka Paul Rose) took to Twitter on Saturday to share his thoughts on how to solve all of the world’s problems — a written test fitted with “a localized self destructing device” that would eliminate anyone with a who scored lower than 50%.

Solution to the world's problems: everyone on the planet takes a test simultaneously, adjusted to be of equal difficulty but appropriate /1 — Scuba (@ScubaOfficial) September 2, 2017

to the region. Results are instantly judged by a central database. Every test is fitted with a localised self destructing device, which /2 — Scuba (@ScubaOfficial) September 2, 2017

will be activated for the lowest 50% of performing papers only. Which happens, eliminating half the world's population. Upper 50% are /3 — Scuba (@ScubaOfficial) September 2, 2017

then provided with tools to clean up the mess around them. Thoughts? /ends — Scuba (@ScubaOfficial) September 2, 2017

The overwhelming reactions against Scuba’s proposal were immediately negative — with many pointing out what he’s proposing is essentially eugenics.

so eugenics basically — agent dale cooper (@kailimusic) September 2, 2017

You know that social cleansing happens already right? You're talking about mass genocide based on a 'perfect test'. — Adam Janota Bzowski (@AdamHalogen) September 2, 2017

Damn first you went all tech-house and now this bullshit. Can't wait till everyone stops booking your boring dj sets — M3SA (@M3SAMUSIC) September 3, 2017

This morning, in a move that was part damage control and part “this was my plan all along!” Scuba took to Twitter and Facebook to explain that the dark picture he painted was “a horrific dystopian scenario” that will be the center of his newest record.