Los Angeles-by-way-of Utah alt-rockers Sego have spent the last few months rolling out a collection of new tracks, the first of which being the frantic “Whatever Forever.” Now, we are happy to exclusively premiere “Sucker/Saint,” Sego’s latest track, and one that discusses songwriter Spencer Peterson’s religious upbringing in Utah, viewed through the lens of his secular life living in Los Angeles, which gives him a unique ability to view and understand both sides of the coin.

Interestingly, “Sucker/Saint” seems to transcend the boundaries of genre and era, simultaneously incorporating the pulsating bass of a band LCD Soundsystem, alongside an ethereal and somewhat psychedelic singalong bridge reminiscent of the Beatles‘ later catalogue. This makes for a supremely interesting listen, as the song builds to a frenetic climax.

The track’s accompanying Jared Clark Gay-directed visual is split up into nine frames that sometimes each show a different vantage point of the band performing, coming to a head during the aforementioned psychedelic section. Check out the video above.

“Sucker/Saint” is out now, available on streaming services. In support of the new tracks, Sego will perform a one-off gig on 12/1 at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles as part of Desert Daze Presents GOOD SH*T.