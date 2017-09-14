Selena Gomez Revealed That She Recently Received A Kidney Transplant From Her Best Friend

09.14.17

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

Selena Gomez has been keeping a pretty low profile as of late, despite the fact that she’s been on a tear, releasing some of the best music of her career. Many fans wondered and speculated about why she’s remained generally out of the public eye these last few months, and now she’s finally revealed why. At some point, Gomez was the recipient of a kidney transplant, and has been steadily recovering.

“It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” she said in a lengthy note posted to Instagram. “I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.

Then, she gave a special shoutout to her best friend who gave the pop singer a new kidney. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Gomez has long been battling with Lupus, which is what necessitated the transplant. “Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made,” she said. “For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: http://www.lupusresearch.org/&#8221;

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery!

