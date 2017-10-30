Selena Gomez Split From The Weeknd And Spent Sunday With Justin Bieber, So Of Course Rumors Are Swirling

#The Weeknd #Justin Bieber
10.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s been years since Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were dating each other, but in light of recent events, rumors about a romantic reunion between the two are beginning to swirl.

For one, People reports that Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) have ended their 10-month relationship, citing an “insider” who said, “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them. […] It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.”

That same source also said Bieber isn’t back together with Bieber, but the pair was seen together a couple times this weekend, first getting breakfast:

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Weeknd#Justin Bieber
TAGSJustin BieberSELENA GOMEZthe weeknd

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 6 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP