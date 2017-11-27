Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think of when you think of Canada? It might be maple leaves or ice hockey or even hunky leader Justin Trudeau. Musically, it could be Neil Young or Arcade Fire or Grimes. But now, thanks to Shania Twain, we have a new standard when it comes to thinking of Canada, and it’s her riding on a dog sled while snow falls down at the Canadian Football League’s championship game, The Grey Cup.

Peak Canada was achieved during half-time of the game between the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Argonauts. For the half-time entertainment, Ontario native Twain arrived by being pulled by a pack of huskies, before being escorted to her stage by an actual mountie. From there, Twain unleashed a mini-set of both classics and new material, including the beloved tunes “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

As the NY Daily News points out, it was enough to cause an avalanche of Canadian praise across Twitter, with fans praising the distinct commitment to some of the most beloved elements of their country and beaming with Canadian pride.