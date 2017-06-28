Getty Image

Picking on Nickelback or KFC really isn’t fair. Both are relatively easy targets that probably aren’t as bad as the Internet tells you they are. It’s definitely punching (double) down. Still, that didn’t stop Slipknot’s Corey Taylor from sullying Colonel Sanders’ good name in his ongoing beef with Nickelback.

In an interview with KISW, Taylor initially tried to dodge the Nickelback questions. But eventually he gave in and put his foot — or was that Chad Kroeger’s face? — in it.

“I’ll tell you what. This is how I figured it out,” Taylor said. “Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken. Is that wrong? I feel like I’m not wrong. I’ll still eat it, but I’m not going to feel good about it.”

In Taylor’s defense, Nickelback kind of started it. Kroeger brought this long-simmering beef — essentially the Katy v. Taylor of the cars with too-tall spoilers set — back out of the shadows when he accused Slipknot of getting by on a gimmick.

“They had to put on masks and jump around,” Kroeger said. “How good can your music be if you’ve gotta beat each other up onstage, throw up in your own mask every night?”

Smash Mouth, for their part, disagree