Back in the summer of 2015, it was revealed that a SpongeBob SquarePants musical was on the way, and if that wasn’t enough, it would include music from a bunch of significant names: Aside from David Bowie, other artists who contributed include The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros leader Alex Ebert, and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.

The show had a run in Chicago during the summer of 2016, and now, the show will open at Broadway’s The Palace Theatre on December 4th, with previews beginning on November 6th.

#Repost @lilcoopz ・・・ Eeeeeee! It's real! We have a #playbill! @spongebobbway A post shared by SpongeBob Broadway (@spongebobbway) on Jun 7, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

SpongeBob has always been a musician-friendly show, and Bowie in particular had a good relationship with the franchise, since he previously guest starred as Lord Royal Highness in the 2007 special episode, “Atlantis Squarepantis.” The Flaming Lips also contributed an appropriately “out there” song, “SpongeBob and Patrick Confront the Psychic Wall of Energy,” to The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie soundtrack back in 2004. By the way, that album was just about as stacked with musical firepower as the Broadway show, since it included songs by Wilco, The Shins, Ween, Justin Timberlake, Motörhead, and others.

Tickets go on sale June 26th, so learn more about the musical here, and check out a preview video from Nickelodeon below.