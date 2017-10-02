Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Two of the most potent and powerful artists in the indie rock realm joined forces together onstage in Texas last night and gifted the lucky few in attendance with a performance they likely won’t soon forget. Fiona Apple was on-hand at the Trans-Pecos Festival in Marfa, when midway through her set, she brought out no less than St. Vincent to accompany her on a couple of songs. Together they launched into Apple’s Tidal album standout “Pale September” before taking on a bracing cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Money Over Everything.”

It’s been just over five years since Apple last released a solo album, but it appears she’s been making a larger presence in the music world as of late. She recently ended a yearlong hiatus from live-performing at the Ohana Festival in California where she busted out a still untitled, unreleased new song.

At the same time, St. Vincent is gearing up to unveil her highly anticipated next album Masseduction that’s set to drop a little less than two weeks from today on October 13. The two tracks she’s already shared, “New York” and “Los Ageless” have driven fan-anticpaiton to dizzying levels.

Shortly after sharing the stage with Apple, St. Vincent shared a photo of the two of them together, writing, “Fiona. I have no words. You saved my life. Thank you. I will love you forever.”