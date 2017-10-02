Two of the most potent and powerful artists in the indie rock realm joined forces together onstage in Texas last night and gifted the lucky few in attendance with a performance they likely won’t soon forget. Fiona Apple was on-hand at the Trans-Pecos Festival in Marfa, when midway through her set, she brought out no less than St. Vincent to accompany her on a couple of songs. Together they launched into Apple’s Tidal album standout “Pale September” before taking on a bracing cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Money Over Everything.”
It’s been just over five years since Apple last released a solo album, but it appears she’s been making a larger presence in the music world as of late. She recently ended a yearlong hiatus from live-performing at the Ohana Festival in California where she busted out a still untitled, unreleased new song.
At the same time, St. Vincent is gearing up to unveil her highly anticipated next album Masseduction that’s set to drop a little less than two weeks from today on October 13. The two tracks she’s already shared, “New York” and “Los Ageless” have driven fan-anticpaiton to dizzying levels.
Shortly after sharing the stage with Apple, St. Vincent shared a photo of the two of them together, writing, “Fiona. I have no words. You saved my life. Thank you. I will love you forever.”
