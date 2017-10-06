St. Vincent Is A Lauryn Hill Stan Who Can Still Rap Along To Every Word

10.06.17 22 mins ago

With only one week until St. Vincent releases her highly anticipated fifth full-length, MASSEDUCTION, the roll-out is reaching a fever pitch. But with new songs and music videos already in circulation, St. Vinny’s newest bit of promotion comes in the form of a video interview courtesy of Red Bull Music Academy, with whom she’ll debut her new live show on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

In the video clip, St. Vincent speaks with Willo Peron, the director of her recent “Los Ageless” video. Shot behind the scenes during the making of that clip, viewers get to see a side of St. Vincent that hasn’t been as present in the lead-up to the new album. That is, St. Vincent is presented as a human rather than a conceptual art project.

Perhaps the best moment comes when the pair discusses their musical histories, with St. Vincent revealing her first cd was Tripping Daisy, in a nod to her Dallas upbringing. She also discusses her fandom of Lauryn Hill, revealing that she can still “flow” along when the songs come on the radio, and how that made her realize she could never be a rapper.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes interview above, and look for St. Vincent’s new album out on Loma Vista next week.

