We are but a mere eight days away from finally getting our hands on St. Vincent’s much-anticipated sixth album Masseducation. To help get the word out to the masses, the singer/guitar wizard logged an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, where, during the broadcast, she busted out a sweeping rendition of that album’s first single “New York.”

Standing in front of a microphone with only a piano to accompany her, St. Vincent plowed headlong into the melancholy ballad. As you watch, you may notice she sings “I have lost a hero /I have lost a friend.” That line is a subtle allusion to David Bowie, one of Annie Clark’s musical heroes. “It’s very silly to make something like David Bowie’s death about me,” she said on the Song Exploder podcast. “It has nothing to do with me, but I will say that I was really affected. And I cried. I cried for somebody I didn’t even know. And I don’t know that I’ve done that before.”

Clark wasn’t finished with just “New York” however. After the show went off the air, she also brought to life the second single from Masseducation, the trippy, guitar-centric “Los Ageless,” which was delivered in a far stranger style, backed up by a series of leather wearing legs, kicking along behind her.

You can watch St. Vincent’s performance of “New York” above and “Los Ageless” below.