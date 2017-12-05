Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums of 2017

Polyvinyl/Matador/Mosy Recordings

Whenever I post one of these things I feel obligated to point out the following:

1) Ranking albums is dumb …

I can’t really justify ranking one album I like as my 47th favorite album of the year and another album I like as my 34th favorite album of the year. If I tried to count my specific degrees of like for each record, I would sound insane. When you make a list, you wind up making a lot of stuff up.

2) … but it’s kind of fun …

As long as we don’t take this exercise too seriously, and remember this is all based on personal taste and not really about declaring These Albums As The Best As A Statement Of Fact. My list is unabashedly personal and not an attempt to reflect what mattered most in the culture overall this year.

3) … because it’s really about discovering an album or two (or possibly more!) that you might not have known about otherwise.

It’s the spirit of sharing, my brothers and sisters! And also the spirit of me forcing my music taste on to strangers at the end of another year. Thank you for indulging me.

MY TOP 11 THROUGH 50 ALBUMS

That thing I said earlier about not knowing the difference between my 47th favorite album and my 34th favorite album is mostly true. Albums 11 through 50 are just records I liked a lot, though not enough to get into the Top 10. I kind of like them all equally. However, I will say that albums 11 through 20 had a slightly better shot of landing in one of the spots from seven to 10. None of these albums had a realistic show of making the top six, however.

50. Ryan Adams, Prisoner

49. Thundercat, Drunk

48. Destroyer, ken

47. Robert Plant, Carry Fire

46. Rozwell Kid, Precious Art

45. Wolf Alice, Visions Of A Life

44. John Moreland, Big Bad Luv

43. Kevin Morby, Night Music

42. (Sandy) Alex G, Rocket

41. Queens Of The Stone Age, Villains

40. Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Vol. 1

39. Fleet Foxes, Crack-Up

38. Gunn-Truscinski Duo, Bay Head

37. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

36. Jeremy Enigk, Ghosts

35. Cloakroom, Time Well

34. Old Crow Medicine Show, 50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde

33. Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins

32. The Menzingers, After The Party

31. Strand Of Oaks, Hard Love

30. Phoebe Bridgers, Stranger In The Alps

29. Japanese Breakfast, Soft Sounds From Another Planet

28. Sheer Mag, Need To Feel Your Love

27. Hurray For The Riff Raff, The Navigator

26. Japandroids, Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

25. Girlpool, Powerplant

24. Liam Gallagher, As You Were

23. Jay Som, Everybody Works

22. Thunder Dreamer, Capture

21. Jen Cloher, Jen Cloher

20. Wild Pink, Wild Pink

19. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice

18. Oso Oso, The Yunahon Mixtape

17. The National, Sleep Well Beast

16. Manchester Orchestra, A Black Mile To The Surface

15. Alvvays, Antisocialites

14. Charly Bliss, Guppy

13. Alex Lahey, I Love You Like A Brother

12. Craig Finn, We All Want The Same Things

11. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The French Press