NETFLIX

With just nine episodes of its second season, fans of Stranger Things could only spend a short amount of time watching the exploits of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Hopper, and the rest of the misfit heroes. But rather than watch the series two, five, or even 20 times, there are other ways to spend more time in both Hawkins and in the Upside Down, including relishing the renowned score created by S U R V I V E members Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein.

And while the music has been available to stream since the show’s release, a vinyl release of the soundtrack will make the experience that much more evocative. Today there has been announced two separate releases for the LPs. The first is out December 22nd in North America (via Lakeshore), and being dubbed an “Upside Down Inter-dimensional Blue Vinyl.” The rest will come later on January 12th via Invada. These three versions will be available globally and include a traditional 180-gram black vinyl, a “Crystal Clear Vinyl” with blue and white splatter, and a “Purple Crystal Vinyl” with white splatter.

As you can see from the images below, the vinyl releases manage to capture the visual aesthetic of the show, making for a must-have complimentary piece for anyone who has become obsessed with the series. And, if the amount of chatter that Stranger Things receives is an indication, that’s just about everyone.