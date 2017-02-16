Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sturgill Simpson’s uplifting message of hope “All Around You” is proving to be incredibly versatile. The track written for his newborn son — and urging him to remember that the world is full of love — was the perfect song for him to duet with the Dap-Kings at the Grammys as that band grapples with the loss of their frontwoman. And now its music video is using that “love wins” message against a presidential administration that is playing into the idea of hatred.

In the Matt Mahurin-directed video follows a child superhero as he uses a heart-shaped ring and shield to fight off jets, tanks and what appears to be a representation of President Donald Trump. After the superkid uses his heart powers to smash up an angry political rally, he carves a heart-shaped hole into what appears to be a border wall for impoverished people to walk through.

The political clip is sure to further raise the profile of Simpson, who has seen his star rise exponentially over the last several years. His Meta-Modern Sounds In Country Music made him a favorite of hip country fans and A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — from which “All Around You” is taken — even netted him a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. If “All Around You” has your attention, check out our run-down of his stunning rise.