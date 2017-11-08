Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive was a celebration of how good their lives are, but now indie rock legends Superchunk have announced a new album with the same name, and they’re taking a more sarcastic approach to the phrase, delivering the creed more tongue-in-cheek and with more disdain towards the current state of affairs.

Superchunk’s What A Time To Be Alive, their eleventh album and first since 2013’s I Hate Music, comes out on February 16th, via Merge Records. Take a look at the floral-cranial album art:

Merge

In an interview with The AV Club, the band’s Mac McCaughan says the song is about both now and the consequences of what’s happening at the moment: