Superchunk Announces An Angry Political New Album With The Rocking Title Track ‘What A Time To Be Alive’

11.08.17 52 mins ago

Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive was a celebration of how good their lives are, but now indie rock legends Superchunk have announced a new album with the same name, and they’re taking a more sarcastic approach to the phrase, delivering the creed more tongue-in-cheek and with more disdain towards the current state of affairs.

Superchunk’s What A Time To Be Alive, their eleventh album and first since 2013’s I Hate Music, comes out on February 16th, via Merge Records. Take a look at the floral-cranial album art:

Merge

In an interview with The AV Club, the band’s Mac McCaughan says the song is about both now and the consequences of what’s happening at the moment:

Around The Web

TAGSSUPERCHUNKWhat A Time To Be Alive

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP