iStockphoto

Earlier today, Felix Walworth, a member of the bands Told Slant, Eskimeaux, and Bellows, took to Twitter to share a portion of the contract he claims to have received to perform at this year’s SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. The language is pretty severe and has more than a few people raising their eyebrows.

The excerpt warns participants of the ramifications of performing in a capacity outside of the official SXSW showcase. The consequences for international acts are especially severe, with the festival claiming they will reach out to U.S. immigration authorities if their policies are not followed.

“SXSW will notify the appropriate U.S. immigration authorities of the above actions. International Artists entering the country through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), B visa or any non-work visa may not perform at any public or non-sanctioned SXSW Music Festival DAY OR NIGHT shows in Austin from March 13-19, 2017. Accepting and performing unofficial events may result in the immediate deportation, revoked passport and and denied entry by US Customs Border Patrol at US ports of entry.”

After looking through this contract sent to me by sxsw I have decided to cancel Told Slant's performance at the festival pic.twitter.com/rI2Xv0duJl — Told Slant (@Felixixix666) March 2, 2017

As a result of the language in the contract, Walworth has decided to cancel Told Slant’s performance at SXSW and has reached out to other acts on the bill to do the same.

Can our first step toward coalition as artists with radical politics be to cancel all our official showcases at sxsw? I'm serious just do it — Told Slant (@Felixixix666) March 2, 2017

Given how commonplace these extra, unofficial gigs have been in the past throughout the duration of SXSW, the penalties outlined here are especially stunning; potentially career-ending for any band that the organizers deem run afoul of their rules.

According to Austin 360, SXSW managing director Roland Swenson claims that the materials in Walworth’s tweet were manipulated and that they came from “‘two different parts of the artist agreement’ that were pasted together to portray what he called “’a much worse impression than what is real.’”

Regarding the lower section that cites rules for international artists entering the country through various non-work visa programs, Swenson said this is simply SXSW “telling the acts what immigration (authorities) would do” if terms of the visa were violated. “Most South by Southwest acts are able to perform here on the condition that they’re not getting paid and they’re not doing any other shows than ours,’ Swenson said. “That keeps them from having to go through getting a work visa and all that, which is time consuming and expensive.” “The upper part of the tweeted image came from a different section of the contract that applies to performers or their representatives who “have acted in ways that adversely affect the viability of their official SXSW showcase.” “In the post-Trump era, it looks different than how it was intended, and how it was received in the past,” he continued. “But we’ve come out strongly against the travel ban, and we’ve really been going the extra mile to make sure these bands don’t get screwed over when they enter the country.”

Swenson claimed that SXSW has never had to take the actions cited in the contract and that the cited details have been in contracts for years.