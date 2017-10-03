Taylor Swift Sent A Bouquet Of Flowers To A Police Officer Who Was Shot In The Las Vegas Shooting

10.03.17 1 hour ago

Like many other celebrities, Taylor Swift offered her condolences to the victims of the terrible mass shooting at this past weekend’s Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas:

Beyond her initial tweet, it seems that Swift was impacted enough by the story of a police officer who was shot during the incident that she sent a bouquet of flowers to the officer’s police station. In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department writes that “several off-duty LAPD employees” went to the Route 91 festival and an officer, referred to as “Deb” in an Instagram post, was shot. Thankfully, it looks like she’s doing OK and that she’s expected to make a full recovery.

Yesterday, LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder shared a photo of some flowers that Swift sent to the LAPD office for Deb, and wrote, “Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect.” The LAPD Foothill Division’s Instagram page also shared a gallery of photos featuring more flowers and a card:

These came in for you Deb from Taylor Swift. We all here at Foothill wish you a speedy recovery. @taylorswift.updates

A post shared by LAPD Foothill (@lapdfoothill) on

Flowers have become Swift’s thoughtful gift of choice in recent months: She sent bouquets to a Denver company that supported her during her sexual assault trial in August, and more recently, she sent flowers to Cardi B after “Bodak Yellow” hit the top of the charts.

