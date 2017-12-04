Premiere: The Ah’s 6 ‘Common Bliss’ Videos Give Another Glimpse Into An Imaginative Mind

12.04.17 19 mins ago

Robb Klassen

Over the last many yeasr, Jeremy Gustin spent a lot of time on the road and behind the drum kit, performing and recording with the likes of Delicate Steve, David Byrne, and Rubblebucket, working through ideas of his own in his head. Finally, Gustin’s experimental project the Ah saw the light of day on its debut album Common Bliss, which was released in November on NNA Tapes. Comprised largely of samples and loops, Common Bliss is a fascinating collection of compositions that manage to feel simultaneously original and familiar.

Today, Gustin is ready to showcase the visual side of the Ah, with a series of six music videos — that’s almost half of Common Bliss — that we’re happy to be premiering exclusively below. Some of the videos were directed by Gustin himself, while collaborators took the helm on others. However, all six work together in the sense that they provide another vantage point into Gustin’s imaginative mind.

“Similar to the music these videos are a collection of ideas, colors and feelings that I think have an innocence and ambiguity that I’m drawn too,” Gustin says of the reasoning behind releasing the clips together. “They’re also connected in the balancing act of new and found material which is often part of my process.” Check out all of the videos separately below, or as a succinct playlist here.

TAGScommon blissjeremy gustinthe ah

